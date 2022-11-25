Muzaffarabad: Public holiday announced on Nov 27 ahead of LG polls

MUZAFFARABAD: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Muzaffarabad Division Azad Kashmir on Friday announced a public holiday on November 26, as the Local Government polls (LG polls) are scheduled to be held on November 27, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the DC, polling staff would establish polling stations in government buildings which is why a public holiday has been announced for November 26.

The DC added that they have prepared for the LG polls and that any violent elements would be dealt with an adequate response.

Earlier on November 18, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served a notice to Prime Minister Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan for violating the electoral code of conduct by announcing developmental projects.

According to details, the PM AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has been issued a notice by the ECP after the opposition leaders filed a complaint against him. The PM AJK had announced development projects in the region, which is a violation of the electoral code of conduct.

Also Read: AJK SC orders to hold LG polls by October 15

The ECP has ordered to stop any work in progress on the new projects and summoned the Principle Secretary to PM AJK on November 23.

Comments