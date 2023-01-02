MWM decides not to support CM Pervaiz Elahi on trust vote

LAHORE: The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), a coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab, announced that it would not give a vote of confidence to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the party spokesperson said that the decision was taken after consulting senior leadership of MWM. He stated that the party had reservations about some steps taken by the chief minister.

MPA Syeda Zehra Naqvi would not give the vote of trust to Elahi, he said, adding that PTI leadership has been informed about the development.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is likely to take the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly next week, it emerged.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have decided to summon a joint parliamentary meeting of both parties on January 2.

The parliamentary party meeting will decide the strategy for the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence in Punjab Assembly, sources added.

Earlier, legal experts told former prime minister Imran Khan that Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved before January 11.

