MWM protests: Karachi police share traffic updates

According to updates shared by Karachi police, M.A. Jinnah Road and Numaish Chowrangi remain closed to traffic, with diversions in place. Traffic is being rerouted from 45 Congress to PPP Chowrangi and from Guru Mandir to Soldier Bazaar.

Abu al-Hasan Isfahani Road near Abbas Town is completely blocked in both directions. Vehicles are being redirected from Paradise Bakery to Faria Chowk and through alternative routes, Karachi traffic police said.

Similarly, University Road near Metro Shopping Center towards NIPA and Shahrah-e-Faisal leading to Kala Chhapra Malir are closed, with traffic diverted via Drigh Road and Rashid Minhas Road.

Read more: MWM sit-ins disrupt traffic flow across Karachi

Five Star Chowrangi is fully closed, while traffic flow is being maintained on service roads. On the National Highway, Malir 15 Bridge is inaccessible in both directions.

Traffic is being redirected from Malir Halt to Model Colony and from Manzil Pump to Yunus Chowrangi.

In other affected areas, traffic diversions include Britto Road to Soldier Bazaar and Daud Chowrangi to the Industrial Area. The traffic police have urged commuters to avoid protest-hit areas and exercise patience during the disruptions.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and manage traffic flow to minimize inconvenience to citizens.