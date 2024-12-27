MWM sit-ins disrupt traffic flow across Karachi

KARACHI: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has spread their sit-ins from Numaish Chowrangi to across Karachi to protest against Parachinar situation.

As per details, protests are continuing at Abu al-Hasan Isfahani Road, Abbasi Town, University Road, and outside Samama Shopping Center. Sit-ins are also taking place at Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad, National Highway, and Malir 15 Bridge.

Protests are reported at Numaish Chowrangi, Shahrah-e-Faisal near Chhota Gate, and Quaidabad as well, said the traffic police.

Due to the protests, citizens faced difficulties throughout the night, stated the traffic police spokesperson.

Karachi traffic police spokesperson said alternative routes have been announced and traffic is being diverted to service roads.

Citizens have been advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during MWM protest.

Meanwhile, addressing the protesters at Numaish, MWM leader Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi demanded that the government play its due role to restore lasting peace in Kurram.

He said the people of Parachinar were facing a humanitarian crisis as the items of basic needs were not available and in the harsh winter several families were left abandoned at the mercy of armed group.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cabinet on Monday declared Kurram disaster-hit amid a severe shortage of food and medicine supplies due to road closure after the violent sectarian attacks killed more than 100 people in the district.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur chaired the meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet regarding the situation of Kurram.

After the meeting, adviser to the chief minister on information and public relations Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that the cabinet has approved declaring the district Kurram disaster-hit and imposing a relief emergency there.