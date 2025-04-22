‘I am perfectly fine’: Nawaz Sharif reacts to rumours about his health

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday addressed rumours about his health, reiterating that he is perfectly fine.

In an informal talk to media persons in London, Nawaz Sharif said, “My health is perfectly fine; false news was spread.”

Hailing his brother and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N president said that Pakistan has taken the ‘right direction’.

“Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is doing an excellent job and has put the faltering economy back on its feet,” Nawaz Sharif added. The PML-N president also urged everyone to play their part in Pakistan’s development.

He said that all government decisions are being made ‘on merit’. Nawaz Sharif also praised Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s initiatives in the province saying that she has set new benchmarks for development in Punjab.

“Maryam is not doing anything in Punjab that goes against merit,” he added.

Regarding Lahore’s development, the PML-N president said that several projects are underway to restore Lahore to its former glory.

“We will restore Lahore to its true state,” he said.

Speaking on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issue, he demanded strict action against those responsible for the airline’s downfall.

Nawaz Sharif is currently only a two-week visit to London for his medical check-up and political meetings.



Traveled from Minsk, Belarus, the former prime minister landed at Luton Airport earlier this month.

The visit primarily aims his medical check-ups. He is scheduled to experience routine tests and medical consultations with Dr. Adnan, his personal physician, the sources said