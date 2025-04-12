Nawaz Sharif visits London for medical check-up

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and President Pakistan Muslim League, Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif has had London visit to stay for two weeks for his medical check-up and political meetings, ARY News reported.



Traveled from Minsk, Belarus, Nawaz Sharif landed at Luton Airport and continued to his home at Avenfield apartments.

The visit primarily aims his medical check-ups. He is scheduled to experience routine tests and medical consultations with Dr. Adnan, his personal physician.

During this London visit, the PML-N president is likely to involve in political meetings during his stay in UK. Further, he will solidify his role within the PML-N.

His arrival was marked by the party supporters in UK at the airport, expressing their firm support.

In a recent development, Gulfam Hussain, a local citizen was imprisoned by British police, following complaints from Chairman of the PML-N Youth Wing UK, Khurram Butt.

Khurram Butt accused Gulfam Hussain of threatening the Sharif family.

Nawaz Sharif’s London visit came after a brief stay in Belarus where he had policitical discussions with Prime minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, and CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

President Alexander Lukashenko hosted the dinner in regard to the Belarus visit.

During this two-week London visit, Nawaz Sharif will focus on his health and he will also address key political matters.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif’s London visit schedule was changed and he visited Belarus before going to London.

President Belarus especially invited Nawaz Sharif to his country. “He will leave for London from Belarus on April 10,” sources said.

“His routine medical checkup was held at Sharif Medical City and doctors declared his health condition satisfactory,” sources shared.

It was earlier shared by the sources that the PML-N supremo will visit London next week.

Sources said that the former prime minister will leave for London along with Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz whereas PM Shehbaz will join them in London after his Belarus trip.