‘My body is wearing down’: Sania Mirza reveals retirement plans

India’s top tennis player, Sania Mirza has announced to take retirement from the sport, “I have decided this will be my last season. I’m taking it week by week”, she revealed in a press conference after the Wednesday match.

While speaking to the press on Wednesday, after her first-round loss in women’s doubles at the Australian Open, “Not sure if I can last the season, but I want to”, Sania Mirza expressed, “There are a few reasons for it. It is not as simple as ‘okay I’m not going to play’.”

“Traveling so much with him, I’m putting my three-year-old son at risk, that’s something I have to take into account” the sportsperson further disclosed.

‘I’ve decided this will be my last season. I’m taking it weeky by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want too.” @MirzaSania #AusOpen — Prajwal Hegde (@prajhegde) January 19, 2022

Reflecting on her health issues, Sania added, “I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I’m not saying that’s the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I’m getting older”.

Moreover, Sania Mirza also voiced her recent lack of motivation, “There are more days than there used to be where I don’t feel like doing that. I’ve always said that I will play until I enjoy that grind, the process which I’m not sure I’m enjoying as much anymore”.

“Having said that, I still want to play the season because I’m enjoying it enough to play the year, the 35-year-old athlete affirmed, “I’ve worked very hard to come back, get fit, lose the weight and try to set a good example for mothers, new mothers to follow their dreams as much as they can”.

“Still feel I can play well, go deep into tournaments and all that. But beyond this season I don’t see my body do it either”, the tennis star concluded.

Sania Mirza is the first Indian to place in the top 30 in the WTA singles ranking, she has won six Grand Slams and reached the summit of the WTA doubles ranking.

