‘My forever begins today’: Paris Hilton gets married to Carter Reum

Businesswoman and model Paris Hilton got married to author and entrepreneur Carter Reum in the Bel-Air neighbour in the state of California in the United States.

Paris Hilton took to Instagram to update her fans about the occasion. She was wearing a wedding dress in the picture.

“My forever begins today… ✨💍 11/11 💝#JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum,” the caption of her picture read.

The three-day celebration began with a ceremony after which a carnival will be held in Santa Monica Pier. The final event will be a black-tie soirée on Saturday.

The 40-year-old got many of her outfits changed during her wedding day. She had initially divulged on doing it on “The Tonight Show”.

“I love outfit changes,” she said as quoted in the report. She further mentioned that her 40-year-old husband will wear one style as he is not high maintenance compared to her.

The bridesmaids named Halle Hammond, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, Whitney Davis, and Farrah Aldjufrie had all donned cust.

The newly wed had confirmed their relation in April last year and exchanged rings in February. Carter Reum had asked for Paris Hilton’s hand for marriage after dating her for a year.

“He’s just my dream guy… [Carter’s] 100 percent [the one],” she said in an interview following her engagement. “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that.”

She added: “So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”

Paris Hilton had spoke about being a victim of physical abuse she claimed to have underwent as a teen while studying at a boarding school in Utah. She added that it it led to her having unhealthy relationships later in life.

“I had become so used to [abusive behavior] at Provo, that it made me feel like it was normal,” she had said in her Youtube documentary, “This Is Paris.”

She added that all the relationship with her former five boyfriends to place at the same time.

“They all seemed like such nice guys and then the true colors would show. They’d get jealous or defensive or try to control me. And there would come a point where they would become physically, verbally and emotionally abusive,” the singer said.

She added: “I didn’t really understand what love or relationships were. I thought that them getting so crazy meant that they were in love with me. Looking back, I can’t believe I let people treat me like that.”

