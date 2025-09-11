Final episodes of My Hero Academia Season 8 teased in fresh trailer

My Hero Academia Season 8 is set to return later this Autumn as the last chapter of the long-running TV anime, and fans have now been given a brand-new trailer for the final episodes.

My Hero Academia Season 8 will bring the epic battle between heroes and villains to its climax, closing in on the decisive fights with Tomura Shigaraki and All For One.

The new look at My Hero Academia Season 8 not only highlights the emotional tone of the series’ conclusion but also debuts the new theme song, “The REVO,” by Pornograffiti, the same band that performed for the very first season.

Anime news outlets have confirmed that My Hero Academia Season 8 will officially premiere in Japan on 4 October as part of the Autumn 2025 anime line-up, with international streaming on Crunchyroll.

Anime news reports further detail that studio Bones will continue production under director Naomi Nakayama, with Yosuke Kuroda on scripts, Kenji Nagasaki as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima handling character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the soundtrack.

The entire voice cast will also return, ensuring continuity as My Hero Academia Season 8 brings the story to its end.

This update comes at a time when My Hero Academia has already wrapped up its manga run, but creator Kohei Horikoshi has been closely involved in the anime’s final stages.

According to Anime news coverage from this summer’s conventions, Horikoshi has suggested new material and emotional moments to be added to season 8, making the anime’s conclusion even more impactful.

With My Hero Academia Season 8 confirmed as the final season, fans who want to catch up can revisit all previous seven seasons, OVA specials, and films through Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

At the same time, Anime news circles have also spotlighted My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, a spinoff anime that launched earlier this year, with a second season already in production.

Season 8 of the hit anime is now shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, with the new trailer setting the stage for an intense and emotional finale.