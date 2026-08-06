'My Life with the Walter Boys' S3: Here is how to watch on Netflix

Netflix series My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3 is set to continue with the story of Jackie Howard and the Walter family in another chapter of Romance, family drama, and difficult decisions.

The new season follows the cliffhanger ending of Season 2, when Jackie confessed that she was in love with Cole after he admitted his feelings for her. However, Alex overheard the conversation before they could share the moment, while the family was then confronted with George Walter’s medical emergency.

Season 3 will explore the aftermath of George’s health scare as the Walter family reassesses its priorities. Jackie and Cole must deal with their complicated relationship, while Alex begins a new chapter by joining a rodeo riding team. Cole also receives a potential career opportunity after a race car driver notices his talent.

Meanwhile, Jackie focuses on creating a community space in Silver Falls, but her plans are complicated when a childhood friend from New York arrives. The series stars Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard, Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter, Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter, Sarah Rafferty as Katherine Walter, and Marc Blucas as George Walter.

Based on Ali Novak’s 2014 young adult novel, all 10 episodes of My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on August 6 at 12 am PT / 3 am ET.