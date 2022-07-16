N.Macedonia agrees compromise for EU membership talks: PM

SKOPJE: North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski announced Saturday that Skopje had reached a compromise with Bulgaria in a long-running dispute, allowing them to start European Union membership talks.

“Finally, after 17 years, we are starting the process of accession negotiations with the European Union,” Kovacevski told reporters after a parliamentary vote.

EU member Bulgaria had until recently blocked any progress for such talks because of the dispute between the countries over linguistic and historical issues.

But last month, Bulgarian deputies approved lifting that veto in exchange for EU guarantees that North Macedonia meets certain demands on the issues in question.

Kovacevski described the agreement as “a historic step” in comments to journalists.

“We are one step away from the first intergovernmental meeting (with the EU),” he said.

“From today onwards, we are going to move towards the EU at an accelerated pace,” he added.

Earlier, the parliament in Skopje had adopted a framework for negotiations aimed at protecting North Macedonia’s language and identity, a decision welcomed in Brussels.

“Congratulations to North Macedonia on the vote that now paves the way for opening the accession negotiations rapidly,” tweeted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“It was a historic opportunity. And you seized it,” she added.

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Council President Charles Michel also welcome the parliament’s decision.

“A crucial step for North Macedonia and the European Union,” Michel tweeted. “We welcome you with open arms.”

Bulgaria had been holding up progress on EU membership talks for both North Macedonia and Albania since 2020.

Last month’s parliamentary vote in Sofia to end those objections came with certain conditions.

The decision says Skopje must include Bulgarians in its constitution “on an equal footing with other peoples”; and implement a treaty of friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation signed with Bulgaria in 2017.

That treaty was designed to end discrimination and hate speech.

Both these points are covered in the agreement drawn up during France’s presidency of the European Union in the first half of the year.

