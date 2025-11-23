NA-104 Faisalabad by-election: Unofficial Results 2025

The NA-96 Faisalabad by-election has begun to take shape as early, unofficial Form-45 results continue to arrive from polling stations across the constituency. Early tallies from 66 polling stations show PML-N’s Raja Daniyal leading with 32,133 votes, while independent candidate Rana Adnan Javed is trailing with 11,008 votes.

NA-104 Faisalabad – Early Consolidated Results

Polling for the by-elections in six National Assembly and seven Punjab Assembly constituencies was held today, Sunday, under strict security arrangements. Voting began at 9:00 a.m. and continued uninterrupted until 5:00 p.m.

All polling stations were closed at 5:00 p.m., and no additional voters were allowed entry. Those already inside were permitted to cast their votes.

For security, the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces were deployed across polling stations nationwide. The Ministry of Interior had approved the deployment following a request from the Election Commission to ensure a smooth and safe electoral process.

These early, unofficial results provide an initial glimpse into voter trends in NA-104 Faisalabad, though final results are still awaited.