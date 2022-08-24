NA-108 Faisalabad: Imran Khan’s nomination papers accepted

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the Lahore High Court (LHC) has accepted the nomination papers of former prime minister Imran Khan for NA-108 Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Farrukh Habib said the Lahore High Court (LHC) has accepted the nomination papers of the PTI chief by nullifying the verdict of the returning officer.

“Inshallah, Imran Khan will contest elections on nine constituencies of NA.”

جسٹس شاہد وحید نے ریٹرننگ افسر کا فیصلہ کالعدم قرار دے دیا۔ پہلے ہی کہا تھا ریٹرننگ افسر نے سستی شہرت کے کئے بے بنیاد کاغذات نامزدگی مسترد کئیے تھے۔ الیکشن کمیشن کو ایسے جانبدار ریٹرننگ افسر کو فوری تبدیل کرکے نیا ریٹرننگ افسر لگانے چاہئے جو قانون کے مطابق انتخابات کروائے۔ https://t.co/HSEu8LyGom — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) August 24, 2022

On August 17, the Returning Officer (RO) for the by-poll in NA-108 Faislabad rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief’s nomination papers.

The former premier had announced to contest by-elections from NA constituencies in Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kurram, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, and Karachi’s Malir, Korangi and Karachi South District.

