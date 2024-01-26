NA-118: Hamza Shehbaz, Aliya Hamza among prominent candidates vying for this Lahore constituency

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz is considered the strongest candidate in NA-118, Lahore constituency previously named as NA-124.
The constituency includes the walled city of Lahore.
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Shahid Abbas and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed Aliya Hamza Malik are other prominent candidates.
PROMINENT CANDIDATES- NA 118 Lahore II
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Electoral Symbol
|Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz
|PML-N
|Tiger
|Rizwan Zia Khan
|Independent
|Screw
|Shahid Abbas
|PPPP
|Arrow
|Aliya Hamza
|Independent/PTI-backed
|DICE
|Muhammad Ijaz Malik
|PMML
|Chair
|Muhammad Shoukat
|Jamaat-e-Islami
|Scale
|Abid Hussain
|Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
|Crane
In 2018 general elections, PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz conveniently won this seat (then termed NA-124) against PTI’s Nauman Qaiser and TLP’s Sumaira Naureen. He vacated the seat favor of membership in the Punjab Assembly. A by-election was held in the constituency, which saw PML-N loyalist Shahid Khaqan Abbasi securing a huge win over PTI candidate Ghulam Mohiuddin.
Elections 2024 will be held in Pakistan on February 8, 2024 and a total of 175 parties and a huge number of independent candidates are contesting polls from different National Assembly and Provincial Assembly constitutencies.