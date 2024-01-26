NA-118: Hamza Shehbaz, Aliya Hamza among prominent candidates vying for this Lahore constituency

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz is considered the strongest candidate in NA-118, Lahore constituency previously named as NA-124.

The constituency includes the walled city of Lahore.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Shahid Abbas and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed Aliya Hamza Malik are other prominent candidates.

PROMINENT CANDIDATES- NA 118 Lahore II

Candidate Name Party Electoral Symbol Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz PML-N Tiger Rizwan Zia Khan Independent Screw Shahid Abbas PPPP Arrow Aliya Hamza Independent/PTI-backed DICE Muhammad Ijaz Malik PMML Chair Muhammad Shoukat Jamaat-e-Islami Scale Abid Hussain Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Crane

In 2018 general elections, PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz conveniently won this seat (then termed NA-124) against PTI’s Nauman Qaiser and TLP’s Sumaira Naureen. He vacated the seat favor of membership in the Punjab Assembly. A by-election was held in the constituency, which saw PML-N loyalist Shahid Khaqan Abbasi securing a huge win over PTI candidate Ghulam Mohiuddin.

Elections 2024 will be held in Pakistan on February 8, 2024 and a total of 175 parties and a huge number of independent candidates are contesting polls from different National Assembly and Provincial Assembly constitutencies.