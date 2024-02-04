NA-127: Police fails to submit report to ECP on PML-N PPP tensions

LAHORE: Police has failed to submit its report to the ECP over tension between the PML-N and the PPP in Lahore’s NA-127, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The election commission had taken notice of the situation in the constituency and summoned report from the government of Punjab.

The electoral body has expressed its concern over delay in submission of the incident reported to the election commission.

Provincial Election Commissioner of Punjab has said that the Punjab government not yet submitted its report.

The election commission has directed the DC Lahore to take prompt action and submit report.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contesting election from Lahore’s NA-127.

The PML-N has fielded party loyalist Ata Tarar against Bilawal Bhutto in the constituency.

PPP spokesperson Zulfiqar Ali Badar said that Ata Tarar attacked the People’s Party office along with 250 supporters.

“We have filed a plea to police for registering FIR but it has not been registered so far,” he said.

“The decision makers should inform if there are two separate laws for the PML-N and other parties,” he questioned.

He urged action from caretaker provincial government and demanded declaring Ata Tarar as disqualified. “We are winning election in NA-127 and don’t want any hassle,” he added.