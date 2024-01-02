NA-127: RO asks Bilawal Bhutto’s objector to take matter to ECP

LAHORE: Returning Office while setting aside objection over Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers in NA-127 advised objector to take the matter to the election commission, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The RO has released written decision over objection raised on nomination papers of Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in NA-127.

The issue of affiliation with two separate political parties should be taken with the election commission, RO’s decision read.

“The objection of complainant Mohammad Ayaz being rejected; he should contact concerned forum”.

“Moreover, the complainant has been a resident of Narowal and not belong to the NA-127 constituency,” according to decision. “Only a voter of the constituency could raise objection”.

An application was filed with the RO objecting to nomination papers of the PPP chairman, seeking its rejection.

“The election law has been violated as a person could be member of one political party under the law,” the application read.

“Bilawal has shown affiliation with the PPP-Parliamentarians in his nomination papers,” the applicant said. “While the Pakistan People’s Party and the PPP-Parliamentarians are two separate political parties,” petitioner argued.

“Bilawal Bhutto has been chairman of the People’s Party and Asif Ali Zardari is president of the Parliamentarians,” according to the plea.

“The People’s Party’s election symbol is ‘Sword’ while the Parliamentarians contest election with symbol of ‘Arrow’”.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also filed nomination papers to contest election from NA-194 Larkana and NA-196 Shahdadkot.