NA-130: Yasmin Rashid again challenges Nawaz Sharif’s victory

LAHORE: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has challenged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s victory from NA-130, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a petition submitted before the election tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC), Rashid pleaded that the ECP issued Sharif’s notification victory contrary to the law.

It merits mention here that the victory of former prime minister from NA-130 was challenged in LHC on Feb 10.

On February 13, the LHC disposed of the petition filed by Yasmin Rashid against the victory of Nawaz Sharif from NA-130.

On February 14, the ECP had issued a notification of the victory of Nawaz Sharif from NA-130.

Nawaz Sharif had clinched the seat by grabbing 179,310 votes against PTI-backed Dr Yasmin Rashid who could get 104,485 votes.