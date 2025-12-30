NA-130: Yasmin Rashid's plea against Nawaz Sharif's victory rejected

LAHORE: Election Tribunal on Tuesday rejected plea of PTI’s Yasmin Rashid against PML-N President Nawaz Sharif against his victory in NA-130 during 2024 General Elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, Rashid moved the tribunal alleging rigging in NA-130 during the election process.

The tribunal after hearing of the plea rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s convicted leader in May 9 riots.

On February 13 2024, the LHC disposed of the petition filed by Yasmin Rashid against the victory of Nawaz Sharif from NA-130.

On February 14, the ECP had issued a notification of the victory of Nawaz Sharif from NA-130.

Nawaz Sharif had clinched the seat by grabbing 179,310 votes against PTI-backed Dr Yasmin Rashid who could get 104,485 votes.

Earlier, Rashid’s counsel alleged that 74,000 bogus votes were cast in NA-130 to ensure the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif.

Former Attorney General Punjab and Yasmin Rashid’s counsel, Ahmed Owais, addressing a press conference said that the ‘electoral fraud’ was committed on February 8 in NA-130 (Lahore).

“Around 74,000 more votes were cast than the total number of votes to ensure the victory of Nawaz Sharif,” he added. Ahmed Owais said that the final result revealed a significant increase in Nawaz Sharif’s vote count from the majority of polling stations.