NA-132 KASUR: Shehbaz Sharif, Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer among prominent candidates

NA-132 Kasur II (previously known as NA-138 Kasur II) will see Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former PM Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif contesting polls against at least 21 other candidates in general elections 2024.

PML-N has secured this Kasur seat since the 2008 general elections when the party’s candidate Wasim Akhtar Sheikh won by more than 51000 votes. Wasim Akhtar Sheikh secured the seat again in 2013 general elections.

In the year 2018, Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan contested general elections from this constituency and won it by beating PTI candidate Sardar Rashid Tufail with a heavy margin.

PROMINENT CANDIDATES FROM NA-132 KASUR

Candidate Name Party Electoral Symbol Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif PML-N Tiger Ebtesam Elahi Zaheer Independent Door Shaheem Safdar PPPP Arrow Muhammad Hussain Dogar Independent/PTI-backed Cricket Stumps Faqeer Hussain Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Crane Muhammad Rafique JUI-F Book Muhammad Maroof JUI-Noorani Key

In general elections 2024, PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif himself decided to contest from this Kasur constituency (now being termed NA-132). The only formidable candidate opposing him here is religious scholar Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer, who is contesting independently on the electoral symbol of Door.

