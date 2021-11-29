NA-133 by-election: ECP fines former PM Raja Pervaiz for violating code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs49,500 on PPP leader and former Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for violating the code of conduct in the NA-133 Lahore by-polls, ARY News reported.

The fine on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was imposed after the latter refused to appear before the ECP office in election violation. The ECP had sought him for running election campaign of PPP’s NA-133 candidate.

ECP orders inquiry

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday took notice of the reports of alleged buying of votes in NA-133 Lahore after videos of it emerged on social media.

The ECP has directed to launch an inquiry into the videos being shared on social media showing voters being handed over money by masked men apparently at an office of a political party.

An alleged video showing buying and selling of votes for the upcoming NA-133 by-poll has come to light on Sunday.

According to details, a video of alleged buying and selling of votes for NA-133 by-election in Lahore constituency has been leaked.

It is pertinent to mention here that the polling for the by-election in NA-133 will be held on Dec. 05.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik who had died of heart complications on October 11.

There will be a contest between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after the returning officer (RO) had rejected the nomination papers of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat (his covering candidate).

