NA-133 by-poll: Video of alleged buying, selling of votes leaks

LAHORE: An alleged video showing buying and selling of votes for the upcoming NA-133 by-poll has come to light, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, a video of alleged buying and selling of votes for NA-133 by-election in Lahore constituency has been leaked.

It can be seen in the footage that oaths, name registration and money are being given on the Qur’an while the vote buyers showing posters of PML-N leader have covered their faces with masks.

After the alleged video leak, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting and PTI leader Farrukh Habib has demanded of the Election Commission to take action on the sale and purchase of votes. “The video is a big proof.”

The PTI leader said that according to the election laws no one’s conscience can be bought, videos are proving that regular conscience is being bought, what greater proof does the Election Commission need? Immediate notice should be taken.

The by-election in the NA-133 constituency of Lahore will be held on December 5.

Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarat Cheema have been dropped out of the election as their nominees were rejected.