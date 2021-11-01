NA-133 by-poll: Appellate tribunal set up to decide election petitions

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice on Monday set up an election appellate tribunal to hear and decide election disputes with regard to the upcoming by-election in NA-133, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the tribunal will be headed by Justice Shahid Jameel.

It said the tribunal will begin hearing on the petitions against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers of the candidates from November 1 (today) November 3. The decisions will be made on the pleas until November 9.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to hold the by-election in NA-133 constituency on December 05.

Read more: Nomination papers of PTI candidates rejected

A day after the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, and his wife for NA-133 (Lahore) by-poll scheduled for Dec 5, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had dismissed the allegations he leveled against it as ill-founded.

On Saturday, the returning officer (RO) rejected the nomination papers of Cheema and his wife Musarrat (his covering candidate) on the ground that the proposers and seconders for the two are not residents of the constituency as required under the relevant election laws.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!