NA-133 by-poll: ECP bans postings, transfers in Lahore

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned postings and transfers of all government officials in the National Assembly constituency, NA- 133, due to be-election, ARY News reported.

A ECP notification said the government functionaries, elected representative, local government functionary has been barred from announcing any development scheme in the constituency.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to hold the by-election in the NA-133 constituency on December 05.

Interested candidates could submit their nomination papers to the ECP from October 21-25, the ECP announced in its schedule for the election.

Read More: NA-133 BY-ELECTION: PTI’S JAMSHED IQBAL CHEEMA RESIGNS AS SAPM

Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first to announce its candidate after it awarded a party ticket to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema for contesting the by-election from NA-133 Lahore.

According to the schedule, the scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates would be completed by Oct 30, while the appeals concerning approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed up to Nov 03, which would be decided by Nov 09.

The lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik, who passed away recently after suffering a cardiac attack.

