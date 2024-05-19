Polling for by-election in NA-148 Multan underway

The polling for the NA -148 Multan by-election has begun under strict security measures on Sunday (today), ARY News reported.

Polling that started at 8:00 in the morning will continue till 5:00 pm without any interval.

Eight candidates belonging to various political parties are on the run to win the seat vacated following the resignation of Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani who took oath as the Senate Chairman.

Political observers are assuming a tough contest between Pakistan People’s Party’s Ali Qasim Gilani, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Taimur Altaf and Ahmed Hussain Dehr.

On Feb 8 elections, Ahmed Hussain Dehr on PML-N’s ticket had grabbed 57989 votes.

The total number of registered voters, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan stands at 213,333, with 111,639 male voters and 101,694 female voters.

The constituency, previously labelled as NA-154 Multan-I in the 2018 election delimitations has been re-designated as NA-148 Multan-I.

A comparison of the electoral rolls reveals a reduction of 171,900 votes in 2024 compared to 2018.