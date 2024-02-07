Election 2024 Pakistan: Overview of NA-20 Swabi-II

As the political fervor intensifies in Pakistan, all eyes are set on the upcoming elections scheduled on February 8, 2024.

Among the many constituencies, National Assembly (NA-20) Swabi is one of the key constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Previously known as NA-19 (Swabi-II) until 2018, the constituency has now changed to NA-20 (Swabi-II) after the delimitations 2022.

Candidate Lineup

The NA-20 Swabi have a diverse array of candidates, each competing for the all-important National Assembly seat. Notable contenders include Shahram Khan Tarakai (independent) backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Usman Tarakai from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Waris Khan Awami National Party (ANP), Mehmoodul Hassan of Jamaat-i-Islami, Amir Zeb from Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, Abdur Rahim Khan from Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Independent candidates Tahir Ali, Fazal Elahi, Mukhtiar Ali and Ahmad Asad.

The Tarakai Family Feud

A prominent aspect of this election in Swabi is the Tarakai family’s internal rivalry, with Usman Tarakai from PPP contesting against his nephew PTI’s Shahram Khan Tarakai. Usman’s political journey in the Swabi includes victories in the 2008, 2013, and 2018 elections.

Constituency Dynamics

NA-20 Swabi includes key areas such as Karnal Sher Khan Kali, Ismaila, Kalu Khan, and Dagai, among others. The electorate, consisting of 557,897 registered voters, including 259,332 women, who holds the power to shape the future of their constituency. Residents express their concerns, ranging from basic needs to healthcare facilities, emphasizing the important role of elected representatives in addressing local needs.

Campaign Highlights and Sentiment of Voter

The candidates have engaged their voter in enthusiatic rallies where PTI’s Shahram Khan Tarakai aims to ensure rule of law in the country after coming into power, while independent candidate Tahir Ali prioritizes healthcare accessibility for villages like Kalu Khan and Sheikh Jana.

Some voter expressing confidence in PTI’s leadership, while others seek alternatives, such as ANP’s candidate Waris Khan and other candidates. Saiful Islam, a resident of Dobian (NA-20), shared his views with ARY News about electoral process, he expressed his intention to cast his first-ever vote for PTI chairman Imran Khan, as he is an ‘honest’ leader dedicated to serving the people.

Another voter, Sajjad, a resident of Shewa Ada, highlighted his disappointment with previous leadership, saying that he will switch his allegiance to ANP’s candidate Waris Khan, hoping for a change in direction.

A Crucial Decision Awaits

As the polling for election 2024 begins on February 8 (tomorrow), NA-20 Swabi stands at a crossroads, ready to make a important decision that will shape its future. With candidates offering promises and visions, the voters hold the power to shape a path towards progress and prosperity. On February 8, 2024, the ballot box will be a symbol of democracy, representing the voices of people as they cast their votes and determine the path forward for NA-20 Swabi and Pakistan.