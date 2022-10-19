NA-237 by-election: SHO Malir suspended over poor security

KARACHI: Sindh police on Wednesday suspended SHO Malir city and head mohrar over poor security arrangements during the NA-237 by-election in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Taking action on the poor security arrangements during the NA-237 by-election, Sindh police officials after suspending SHO Malir city and head mohrar have summoned a response from them.

On Sunday’s by-election in NA-237 Malir, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Bilal Ghaffar was injured in an attack as the police failed to maintain law and order.

A case was also lodged against alleged bogus voting and DVR theft in the constituency. The police said they are investigating the matter.

Read more: PTI challenges NA-237 by-election result in SHC

On Sunday, PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch defeated former prime minister Imran Khan in Karachi’s NA-237 Malir constituency.

PPP candidate obtained 32,567 votes while PTI chief Imran Khan stood second with 22,493 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 194 polling stations.

In a press conference, the former prime minister demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-election in Karachi’s NA-237 constituency, accusing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of ‘rigging’.

