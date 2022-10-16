NA-237 Malir: ECP writes to IG Sindh to restore order after Bilal Ghaffar attack

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan has written a letter to Inspector General Sindh urging to maintain law and order at polling station 129 of Karachi’s NA-237 Malir , ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI leader Bilal Ghaffar was visiting different polling stations in Malir NA-237 when unknown miscreants manhandled him in Bakra Piri area. ECP has urged the IG Sindh to maintain law and order in the constituency after the incident.

The PTI leader has been moved to a nearby hospital for first aid.

The letter read that a law and order situation has emerged at the polling station 129 of of the NA-237 Malir. The ECP ordered the IG to take any measure required to restore order.

The ECP ordered the police to do the action required and submit a report.

Meanwhile, former Sindh governor and PTI leader, Imran Ismail has accused miscreants belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party attacked Bilal Ghaffar.

In his statement earlier in the day, Bilal Ghaffar condemned the alleged attempt to rig the Malir by-election and said that the Sindh government wants to fix the results.

He said that this by-elections is part of the real freedom struggle, the Pakistan People’s Party government should refrain from making the election controversial, he said that the voters should remain outside the polling stations to protect their votes.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader alleged that the Sindh government wants to facilitate rigging by turning the election environment into chaos, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take notice of the alleged rigging of the Sindh government.

