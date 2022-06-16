NA-240 by-poll: AIG Karachi confirms one death during violence

KARACHI: Additional Inspector-General (AIG) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, has confirmed one death in armed clashes between political workers of rival parties during the by-election in the NA-240 constituency, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) head Dr Shahid Rasul also confirmed that the hospital received three persons and one body.

In a statement, AIG Karachi Javed Alam said that one person – identified as Saifuddin – died while four others were injured during the violence in Landhi-6.

However, he said, the situation is now under control and counting was underway at polling stations. Meanwhile, Rangers have taken control of the constituency. The law enforcement agencies are working to improve the law and order situation

Giving details about the violence, AIG Karachi said that the situation became tense when Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal entered a polling station.

He further said that later, a scuffle broke out between the parties’ workers outside a political party office. “First they hit each other with sticks and then shots were fired,” he added.

Javed Alam added that he has spoken to the district returning officer (DRO) and will register a case against people involved in violence during the by-polls. He pointed out that over 200 people were involved in violence.

‘Blame Game’

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) have accused each other of injuring party workers during the by-polling in the area.

PSP spokesperson said, shots were fired at the vehicle of party leader Anees Qaimkhani, while several workers including party leader Iftikhar Aalam sustained bullet injuries. The injured were moved to hospital.

Meanwhile, MQM-P has accused Mustafa Kamal of disturbing law and order in the area by bringing outsiders to the constituency during the by-election.

The NA-240 seat was vacated due to the death of MQM-Pakistan’s National Assembly member Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan. The number of registered voters in this constituency is 529,855. As many as 309 polling stations have been set up in 133 buildings for by-elections.

