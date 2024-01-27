NA-241 Karachi: Farooq Sattar, Khurram Sher Zaman among heavyweight candidates

NA-241 Karachi South II is a constituency which has voted for Jamaat-e-Islami, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the past and generally witnesses a close contest between these three parties.

NA-241 (previously NA-250) comprises of South Karachi localities of Aram Bagh, Civil Line, Clifton, Defence, Gizri, Mithadar, Kharadar, Nanak Wara, part of Ranchore Line, Saddar, and Serai Quarter.

PROMINENT CANDIDATES FROM NA-241 FOR ELECTIONS 2024

Candidate Name Party Electoral Symbol Farooq Sattar MQM Kite Muhammad Jibran Nasir Independent MIC Jairam Das IPP Eagle Khurram Sher Zaman Independent/PTI-backed Dhol Muhammad Waseem Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Crane Naveed Ali Baig Jamaat-e-Islami Scale Mirza Ikhtiar Baig PPP-P Arrow

MQM has fielded one of its strongest candidates, veteran party leader, Farooq Sattar in this constituency against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) heavyweight Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Jamaat-e-Islam’s Naveed Ali Baig and PTI-backed Khurram Sher Zaman. Among other independent candidates, Awab Alvi is also contesting polls from this constituency on the electoral symbol of racket.

پاکستان چوک/ ڈیفینس فیز 8 حق پرست اُمیدوار سینئر ڈپٹی کنوینر متحدہ قومی موومنٹ پاکستان ڈاکٹر فاروق ستار#MQMPakistan #NA241 pic.twitter.com/F6EER9E7FN — Dr Farooq Sattar (@DFSMQM) January 23, 2024

In the 2002 general elections, JI’s Abdul Sattar Afghani beat MQM’s Nasreen Jalil by more than 5000 votes. He was contesting from the platform of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal.

In the 2008, MQM’s Khushbakht Shujaat beat PPP’s Mirza Ikhtiar Baig to secure this NA seat for her party. In 2013 and 2018 general elections, Arif Alvi emerged victorious from this constituency.

Elections 2024 will be held in Pakistan on February 8, 2024 and a total of 175 parties and a huge number of independent candidates are contesting polls from different National Assembly and Provincial Assembly constitutencies.