NA-245 by-polls: Nomination papers issued, polling on July 27

The nomination papers for the by-election on National Assembly seat NA-245 will be issued from today, while the polling will take place on July 27, 2022, ARY News reported.

The seat had been vacated at PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat’s death.

According to details, interested candidates will be able to receive nomination papers for the by-polls on NA-245 from June 22, 2022. The date for submission of the nomination papers is June 22-24.

The initial candidates’ list will be issued by the ECP on June 25 while the scrutiny of the papers will take place until June 27. The Returning Officers’ decision will be challengable until June 30.

The final list of candidates will be issued on July 5, while candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature until July 6, 2022. The ECP will allow symbols to candidates by July 7 and the polling would take place on July 27.

PTI’s Aamir Liaquat Hussain had won the 2018 general election on NA-245, getting 56615 votes. The runner-up candidate was MQM-P veteran Farooq Sattar who got 35,247 votes.

PTI leader and former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had announced that the party will contest the NA-245 election, pointing out that all political parties, including MQM, have been rejected by the citizens.

