Friday, June 17, 2022
Web Desk

NA-245: ECP issues by-poll schedule on vacant seat of Aamir Liaquat

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday released schedule for the by-election in Karachi’s NA-245 constituency, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule, the polling for the vacant seat of the NA-245 constituency of Karachi will be held on July 27.

The candidates can submit their nomination papers from June 22 to 24, the election body said in a statement. Syed Nadeem Haider has been appointed as the returning officer for the by-election.

The national assembly seat was vacated after the sudden death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain on last Thursday.

Separately today, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has retained the National Assembly seat from NA-240 Karachi, following a nail-biting competition from TLP in the by-election marred by violence, low voter turnout and allegations of rigging.

MQM-P RETAINS NA-240 KARACHI SEAT IN NAIL-BITING CONTEST

The seat fell vacant after the party’s MNA Iqbal Ali Muhammad Khan died due to natural causes.

According to unofficial results, the MQM-P candidate Muhammad Abu Bakr bagged 10,683 votes, followed by TLP’s Shahzada Shahbaz who secured 10,618 votes.

