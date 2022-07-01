NA-245 polls: Farooq Sattar, MQM-P patch-up on the cards, sources

Karachi: MQM-P leadership has offered Farooq Sattar to rejoin the party and contest the NA-245 by-elections under the symbol of Kite, sources say.

According to details, the Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership and Farooq Sattar have decided to mend ties. The estranged veteran has been offered to return to the party and contest the NA-245 by-polls under the Kite symbol, sources say.

Farooq Sattar had suggested multiple times in the last few weeks that the only viable option for the Urdu-speaking community is to unite. MQM-P leadership has said that Farooq Sattar would be a very good candidate for the NA-245 by-polls.

Karachi’s NA-245 had been vacated after the demise of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain on June 9, 2022.

Talking on the ARY morning show Ba-Khabar Sawera, the Muttahida Qoumi Movement Bahali committee (MQM-BC) chief said that the results in NA-240 and the first phase of the local body elections in Sindh are distressing.

Also Read: Farooq Sattar invites all MQM factions to sit together

The MQM veteran said that all groups of Muhajirs will have to reconcile and sit together, there is no other way out. Farooq has been trying to meet with the MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to find a way out, but has been unsuccessful, he added.

Comments