NA-33 Hangu: PTI leads in initial results

HANGU: Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading in the NA-33 Hangu by-polls, according to the unofficial results that emerged so far, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of 34 polling stations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Nadeem Khan is leading with 4,199 votes, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Mufti Ubaidullah is second with 3,555 votes.

Awami National Party’s Umar Saeed has bagged 546 votes.

The polling for the vacant seat of NA-33 Hangu that started at 8 am concluded at 5 pm without any break.

The seat got vacated following the death of PTI MNA Khayal Zaman.

The ECP said that 210 polling stations were established for the by-poll. The ECP setup 64 polling stations for men and 55 polling stations for women. 110 polling stations were declared sensitive while 77 were declared highly sensitive.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had warned that no interference in the polling process would be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Comments