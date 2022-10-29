Saturday, October 29, 2022
NA-45 by-poll: Imran Khan gives video message to Kurram people

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Saturday released a video message for people of Kurram ahead of NA-45 by-poll scheduled for Sunday, ARY News reported.

In a video message, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan appealed to his supporters in Kurram to vote for the party in the upcoming local government elections on Sunday.

“You must vote for justice, for change”, he said.

The polling for the vacant seat of NA-45 constituency will be held on Oct 30 and the necessary instructions have been issued in this regard.

The Kurram by-election was originally postponed from Oct 16 due to the law and order situation in the constituency.

