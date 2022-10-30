NA-45 Kurram by-polls: Imran Khan leads in vote count as unofficial results pour in

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is leading in vote count as the unofficial and unconfirmed results start pouring in after polling concluded in NA-45 Kurram by-polls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, PTI chief Imran Khan was leading in the count of 14,732 votes as per the unofficial results of 100 out of 143 polling stations.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The PTI chairman was followed by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Jamil Khan who secured 8,372 votes.

The counting of votes is underway after polling in on a National Assembly seat (NA-45) from Kurram tribal district, which started at 8 am today, has ended amid tight security.

The Kurram by-election was originally postponed from Oct 16 due to the law and order situation in the constituency.

There are 16 candidates, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI) who contested the elections.

There are 198,618 registered voters — 111,349 men and 87,269 women — in the constituency, according to the spokesman of the Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Comments