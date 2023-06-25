NA amends election law, abolishes lawmakers’ lifetime disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Sunday passed an amendment bill in the Election Act 2017, abolishing lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62 (1) (f), ARY News reported.

The passage of the legislation in the lower house set aside the obstacle of lifetime disqualification for former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who could contest election for public office again after the bill will be signed by the president into a law.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar tabled the Election Act Amendment Bill 2023 as supplementary agenda in the assembly, which was passed with majority vote.

The Senate has already passed the amendment in the Election Act 2017, abolishing lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62 (1) (f).

According to the amendment, maximum disqualification period of a lawmaker will be considered for 5 years where the term of the punishment is not specified in the constitution.

According to Article 62-1F, the disqualification of a lawmaker will be for five years, and the individual will be eligible to contest elections and become a member of the Parliament or provincial assemblies after completion of the term, the amendment in the Election Act suggests.

The Election Act Amendment Bill also empowered the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the schedule for general elections. The electoral body will also be entitled to make any change in it.

The amended bill could likely to become an act of the law soon in absence of President Alvi, who has left today for Saudi Arabia to perform Hujj.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday assumed the charge of acting president. He is expected to sign the election law amendment bill into a law soon.