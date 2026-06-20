NA approves Rs40.74 trillion charged expenditure for FY2026-27

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Saturday approved charged expenditures amounting to more than Rs40.74 trillion as part of the demands for grants and appropriations for the financial year ending June 30, 2027.

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Saturday approved charged expenditures amounting to over Rs40.74 trillion included in the demands for grants and appropriations for the financial year ending June 30, 2027.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the breakdown of the charged expenditure in the House.

According to documents, the charged expenditure will be debited to the Federal Consolidated Fund under Article 82 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which states that all federal revenues, government loans, and repayments form part of the consolidated fund.

The budget documents outlined allocations under various heads, including Rs5 million for the Pakistan Post Office Department, Rs6.93 billion for superannuation (retirement savings) allowances and pensions, Rs57 billion for grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditures, and Rs500 million for foreign missions.

Other allocations include Rs539.4 million for the Law and Justice Division, Rs7.96 billion for the National Assembly, Rs6.45 billion for the Senate, and Rs607.3 billion for external development loans and advances by the federal government.

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The charged expenditure also includes Rs963.7 million for the President’s staff, household and allowances (public), and Rs1.83 billion for the President’s personal staff and allowances.

The House further discussed Rs1.07 trillion for servicing of foreign debt and Rs5.83 trillion for repayment of foreign loans.

Major allocations also include Rs130.29 billion for repayment of short-term foreign credits, Rs9.82 billion for audit expenses, Rs6.98 trillion for servicing domestic debt, and Rs25.99 trillion for repayment of domestic debt.

Additional expenditures include Rs7.44 billion for the Supreme Court, Rs6.04 billion for the Federal Constitutional Court, Rs2.36 billion for the Islamabad High Court, Rs10.57 billion for education, Rs258.5 million for the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace, Rs2.12 billion for Wafaqi Mohtasib, and Rs645.5 million for the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

During the session, State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik responded to opposition criticism over grant demands, strongly rejecting the allegations and saying there should be no double standards in matters of justice.