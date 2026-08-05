NA body hearing over proposed Wapda Security Force legislation

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Wapda Lt Gen. (Rtd) Muhammad Saeed briefed the National Assembly’s standing committee for water resources over the Wapda Security Force bill on Wednesday.

The Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) said the authority’s projects have security challenges. “The security given by the law enforcement agencies remains at a time and not on other time”, he told the NA body’s session chaired by PMLN’s Ahmad Atteeq Anwer.

Wapda chief said that the security outsourcing has been more expensive.

Referring to the Wapda Security Force chairman said that this force will operate within the project’s jurisdiction.

“There are watchmen in the Wapda Act but could not meet the requirement of security,” he further said.

Chairman told the session that the Wapda Force personnel will be hired from all provinces.