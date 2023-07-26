NA body inquire into Islamia University Bahawalpur video scandal

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s standing committee for education on Wednesday discussed Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal, ARY News reported.

“It is unbelievable, how could they sit with such relief and calm,” Chairman Higher Education Commission said. He requested to the media to avoid over exposure to the matter adding, “it is the matter of girls.”

NA committee’s members urged to summon the Regional Police Officer instead of the DPO.

The new vice chancellor of the university attended the session online. The NA body had summoned the university officials with regard to the scandal.

The committee’s chairman while asking about presence of Bahawalpur police officials, said that the DPO should be summoned again in the next hearing of the parliamentary body.

He also asked the new VC of the university to ensure his in person presence in the next meeting of the committee.

University’s representative told the committee that the security in-charge has been suspended. “If anyone arrested over the incident,” the committee’s chair questioned.

“Three committees have been formed to inquire into the incident,” university official said. “Don’t tell us about committees, show your performance,” Chairman HEC said.

“Record statements of all those involved in the matter,” a member of the committee said. “They are custodians and knowing nothing what to do,” member said. “We also summoning the RPO Bahawalpur in committee’s hearing,” chairman committee said.

Recent scandal of over 5000 obscene videos in Islamia University Bahawalpur and alleged involvement of three university officers, sent shockwaves across the country.

A report which was sent to the caretaker chief minister of Punjab revealed that hundreds of students’ videos and eight grams of Ice drug were recovered from Chief Security Officer Ejaz Shah’s possession.