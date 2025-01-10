NA body urges transparency in MDCAT

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination emphasized the need for transparency, fairness, and equity in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

The meeting of the NA body was held with Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani in the chair.

During the meeting a single, nationwide curriculum was proposed to address regional disparities in education and ensure a level playing field for all students.

Final decisions on this and other reforms will follow further legal reviews and stakeholder consultations.

Concerns about out-of-syllabus questions in recent exams were discussed, with the committee recommending greater accuracy in question papers to avoid post-exam corrections. A revised answer key had previously addressed students’ grievances about deleted questions.

Read more: MDCAT 2024: Only 10 Karachi students rank in top 100 of final results

Introducing juvenile cards for biometric verification was proposed, similar to practices in A-level and O-level exams, to curb impersonation during the registration process.

Flaws in the current PMDC software were highlighted in the meeting, which had caused errors during registration. The committee stressed the need for robust systems to ensure a seamless process.

The meeting reinforced the committee’s commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s healthcare sector by ensuring that reforms in educational standards and professional regulation are implemented effectively.

The recommendations aim to uphold fairness and credibility in the MDCAT process while fostering trust in the healthcare and education systems.