MDCAT 2024: Only 10 Karachi students rank in top 100 of final results

KARACHI: The final result list of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 retake compiled by IBA Sukkur revealed that only 10 candidates from Karachi made it to the top 100.

According to the results announced by IBA Sukkur, the majority of Karachi students failed to pass the test as only 43.29% of candidates cleared the test for MBBS admissions.

For BDS, 50.66% of candidates managed to qualify, the MDCAT 2024 results revealed.

The MDCAT 2024 retake was taken by 32,200 candidates, with top scores of 192 marks achieved by students from Ranipur, Badin, Khairpur, and Tharparkar.

It is to be noted that MDCAT 2024 retake was held on the order of Sindh High Court (SHC) over complaints of paper leak.

Following the orders, the Sindh government tasked IBA Sukkur to conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test 2024 entry test.

Meanwhile, the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2024) would be conducted once again in Islamabad on December 22, the sources said.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has been informed about the updated MDCAT 2024 schedule. Decisions regarding the roll numbers of candidates and examination centers are expected to be made next week, sources added.

Sources further said more than 30 examination centers across Islamabad for the test will be established for 17,597 candidates registered for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test 2024 retake.

The recent registration has shown a drastic decrease in the number of candidates willing to take the test. Earlier 53,105 candidates were registered for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test but now only 17,597 have registered themselves.