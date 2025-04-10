web analytics
Corbin Bosch issues apology for withdrawing from PSL 10

South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch has issued an apology for withdrawing from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The young allrounder picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the diamond category in the PSL 10 draft, however, he withdrew from the tournament to join the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

The Pakistan Cricket Board later served a legal notice to Bosch for breaching his contractual obligations to the PCB.

“The legal notice was served through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments,” the PCB said in a statement.

Corbin Bosch has now expressed his regrets over the decision to withdraw from the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

In his statement, released by the PCB on its website, he offered his apologies to the people of Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi fans and the cricket community.

“The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down,” the South Africa allrounder said.

He added: “I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the HBL PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience and hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”

As per the PCB, Corbin Bosch will now serve a one-year ban and will not be eligible for selection in next year’s Pakistan Super League.

