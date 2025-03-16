PCB serves legal notice to South Africa’s Corbin Bosch

The Pakistan Cricket Board has served a legal notice to South Africa’s Corbin Bosch for allegedly breaching his contractual obligations to the PCB.

The South Africa allrounder was picked by the Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 10 draft held in January.

However, he withdrew from the PSL 10 after he was picked by IPL franchise Mumbai Indians as a replacement for injured South African quick Lizaad Williams.

“Bosch was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the tenth edition of HBL PSL Player Draft, held in Lahore on 13 January. The legal notice was served through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments,” the PCB said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the management has outlined the repercussions of Corbin Bosch’s departure from the upcoming tournament.

The PCB said that it was expecting the South African star’s response within the stipulated time frame.

The 30-year-old pacer made his international debut in December last year and has played just two ODIs and a Test in his brief international career.

PSL 10 is set to commence on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the opening match.

The six-team tournament will see 34 matches between April 11 and May 18.