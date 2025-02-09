South Africa name young pacer as Nortje’s replacement for CT 2025

South Africa have named Corbin Bosch as a replacement for pacer Anrich Nortje in the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Nortje was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a back injury last year and young talent Gerald Coetzee was being considered to replace him in the squad.

However, the side faced another blow as Coetzee was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a hamstring niggle suffered during the SA20 tournament.

Now, pacer Corbin Bosch has been added to the South Africa squad for the eight-team tournament, set to begin on February 19.

The 30-year-old pacer made his international debut in December last year and has played just one ODI and a Test in his brief international career.

While Corbin Bosch replaces pacer Anrich Nortje in the squad for the tri-nation series and the Champions Trophy 2025, fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been added as a travelling reserve.

Read more: South Africa’s woes mount as nine pacers injured ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

The two pacers along with batter Tony de Zorzi will depart for Pakistan later today to join the South Africa squad for the remainder of their tri-nation series.

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

South Africa squad for tri-nation series:

Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Lungi Ngidi, Meeka-eel Prince, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Smith and Kyle Verreynne.