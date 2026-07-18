NA Maritime body suggests removal of Mayor Karachi from KPT Board

KARACHI: The National Assembly’s sub-committee for Maritime Affairs on Saturday suggested removal of Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab from the Karachi Port Trust Board.

A meeting of the NA committee at KPT building was chaired by Hassan Sabir. The session was not attended by the Mayor Karachi, Commissioner and the DIG Traffic.

“The mayor and commissioner’s absence demonstrate their non-seriousness,” the committee’s chairman said. “The committee’s session has to take decisions over the KPT’s board, change of rules and the parking land,” committee’s chairman said. “The absence of Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi and DIG Traffic without reason is regretful,” he said.

Romina Khurshid Alam asked the KPT officials about the board’s meeting, “If Murtaza Wahab also used to remain absent from the meetings”, she questioned. “Mayor attend in some meetings on Zoom, otherwise sends absence application,” officials said.

The NA sub-committee passed the new law governing the KPT under the State-owned Enterprises Act.