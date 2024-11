ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday passed a bill to increase the number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 34 amid protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Act, 2024 which was passed with a majority of votes.

The PTI lawmakers gathered in front of the speaker’s rostrum, tore apart copies of the bill and chanted slogans.

More to follow…