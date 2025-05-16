NA passes early child marriage restraining bill

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) has unanimously passed a bill criminalizing marriages of children under 18, to eliminate the practice of early child marriages across the country, ARY News reported.

According to the bill, the registration of marriages involving individuals under 18 is criminal offense. Marriage registrars have been mandated to verify the identity cards of groom and bride before solemnizing or registering a marriage.

“Failure to comply will result in one year of imprisonment, a fine of PKR 100,000, or both,” the bill read.

Punishment

According to the recently passed bill, marrying a girl under 18 is now a punishable crime, with men over 18 facing two to three years of rigorous imprisonment and fines for marrying a minor.

The bill termed child marriage an abuse, holding those who coerce or induce minors into marriage accountable as perpetrators of abuse. Arranging a minor’s marriage carries a hefty punishment of five to seven years in prison, a Rs 1 million fine, or both.

Meanwhile, parents and guardians facilitating marriages of their underage children would face three years of rigorous imprisonment and fines. Employing or sheltering a child for marriage purposes is also criminalized, with a punishment of three years in jail and fines.

Forcing underage children to relocate for marriage is classified as child smuggling, described as cognizable offence with five to seven years in prison and fines.