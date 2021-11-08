NA passes journalists protection bill

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday passed seven bills including protection of journalists and media professionals, ARY News reported.

The lower house also witnessed presentation of two ordinances as well.

Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem presented the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and the National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 in the House.

The lower house passed seven bills including the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021; the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The National Assembly passed two motions under sub-rule (7) of rule 154 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

These motions were about referring two bills including the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021 and the COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021 to the joint sitting of the Parliament.

The House was then adjourned to meet again on November 9, 2021 (Tuesday) at 05:00 pm.

