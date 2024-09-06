NA passes ‘Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill’ amid uproar

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday passed the “Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024” with a majority vote.

The bill, introduced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Danyal Chaudhary, aims to regulate public gatherings to ensure they do not disrupt public order.

Law Minister Azam Tarar said that the purpose of the bill is to maintain peace during public assemblies and processions.

He dismissed the opposition’s concerns, noting that the increasing number of demonstrations in the federal capital has caused significant inconvenience to citizens.

The law aims to maintain public order and national security by regulating the timing, location, and purpose of gatherings.

Under the new law, the DC will review the security situation and obtain clearance from law enforcement agencies before granting permission.

Gatherings will only be allowed in designated areas, and the DC can amend or revoke permissions based on national security risks, potential violence, or public safety concerns.

If a gathering poses a threat to public safety or national security, the DC has the authority to ban it.

The affected party can appeal the decision within 15 days. Participants in unauthorized gatherings may face arrest and detention, with penalties ranging from three to 10 years in prison and fines.

The law also empowers the police to disperse gatherings that disrupt public order, using force if necessary. The government may declare certain areas as “Red Zones” or “High-Security Zones,” restricting gatherings in those areas.