NA passes resolution on golden jubilee of 1973 constitution

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) has passed a resolution on the golden jubilee of the 1973 constitution, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the resolution was presented in the special meeting of the national assembly by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In his address to the National Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that 50 years ago politicians came together despite their differences and the Constitution is still protected today.

He paid tribute to the leaders and parties who gifted the people of Pakistan the Constitution. PM Shehbaz Sharif said that one year ago the apposition brought Pakistan out of the crisis with the help of this constitution.

He maintained that all the political parties will go into elections on their manifestos. The Constitution has brought everyone all together.

Earlier, a committee comprising Senators and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) under the chairmanship of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani had prepared an elaborate program following which one-month celebrations will be organised throughout the country in this connection.

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will lay the foundation stone of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 Memorial on the commencement of the Golden Jubilee celebrations at D-Chowk in front of the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges.

Speaker National Assembly along with the Members of Parliament will visit the memorial of Martyrs of Democracy in the garden of the Parliament House.

A national constitutional convention has also been organized in the National Assembly. Different segments of society including constitutional heads of the provinces, vice chancellors of universities, women, social and political workers and students have been invited to attend the convention.

